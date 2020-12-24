Juventus joined by Leeds United in race to sign Premier League ace

Adama Traore is a target of Juventus and they now face competition from Leeds United for the Spaniard.

The Wolves winger is one of the fastest players in the world and he has shown in recent seasons that he can be a big problem for opposing teams.

He is so difficult to mark and Juventus will benefit greatly from his marauding runs and quick turn of pace.

He has recently struggled to get into the Wolves team and that might see him change clubs soon.

Reports in England via Calciomercato says that the former Barcelona man is interesting Leeds United.

The Whites have had a mixed start to life in the Premier League this season after they returned from their 16-year hiatus from the competition.

They have found life tougher in the Premier League and even though they signed some players in the summer, they are likely to still strengthen their team when the transfer window reopens.

Juventus has some of the best attacking players in the world in their squad, but Traore will bring a new and different dimension to the way they attack if he joins them.