Juventus has been strongly linked with a move for Piotr Zielinski at the end of this season as the Polish midfielder’s contract with Napoli nears its expiration.

Napoli is encountering difficulties in securing a new agreement with Zielinski, and with each passing day, it appears increasingly likely that he will depart the Naples club.

Zielinski has been recognised as one of the most accomplished midfielders in Italian football for an extended period and played a pivotal role in Napoli’s league triumph last season.

Following that success, Napoli lost their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who subsequently joined Juventus. This connection makes the Bianconeri the favourites to secure Zielinski’s signature.

However, Juventus faces competition from other top clubs, and a report on Football Italia reveals that they will have to contend with Inter Milan for his services.

Inter Milan is also eager to reinforce its midfield and has been monitoring the Polish star for a while. Should he leave Napoli, both Juventus and Inter will vie to convince him to choose their club as his next destination.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski has been one of the finest midfielders in the country for some time and it would be smooth if we added him to our squad.

The Polish star understands Serie A, so it will take very little time for him to get used to how we play.