Juventus joined by Serie A rival in battle for AC Milan contract rebel

April 9, 2021 - 2:45 pm

Juventus faces competition from Inter Milan for the signature of Hakan Calhanoglu as he continues to reject AC Milan’s contract offer.

The Turkey international has been one of the best midfielders in Italy since he joined Milan and the Rossoneri has left it too late to tie him down to a new deal.

Both parties have been negotiating, but a difference remains in what the former Bayer Leverkusen man wants and what Stefano Pioli’s side is offering.

Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia says the latest round of negotiations saw the midfielder reduce his demands to €4.5m per season, but Milan still cannot go beyond €4m.

He is already legally permitted to talk to other teams, but there is no report of that happening just yet.

Juve has struggled in midfield this season and the persistent fitness problems of Arthur makes signing Calhanoglu sensible.

But the report says Inter wants him in Italy and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring his contract situation from outside the country.

Signing for Inter would be a big ask considering the rivalry between his current team and their rivals and that hands some advantage to Juventus.

The midfielder will officially be a free agent on 1st July if the current contract standoff continues.

