Juventus joined by Serie A rival in the race for Chelsea man

Chelsea’s splurge in the last transfer market has left them with a lot of underperforming players this season.

They landed the likes of kai Havertz and Timo Werner for big money, but it seems that Hakim Ziyech is the first of their signings that may be sold off.

The Moroccan struggled with injuries under Frank Lampard and has now lost his place under Thomas Tuchel.

He has been linked with a move to Juventus in the next transfer window if he continues to struggle to feature at Stamford Bridge.

The winger is a player who could add creativity to Andrea Pirlo’s side, but they are not the only Serie A side looking to land him.

Todofichajes is reporting that Milan also retains an interest in taking him away from England.

The report says the league leaders have already opened talks with Chelsea about landing him.

He has the next few months to see if he features in the plans of Tuchel as the former PSG boss looks to know his best team.

The report adds that the Blues are not looking to sell him soon, but the need to strengthen other areas of their team could see them cash in on him.