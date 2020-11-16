Juventus joins the likes of Arsenal in targeting exciting midfield ace

One of the most sought-after players in Europe right now is Dominik Szoboszlai.

The young Hungarian has been getting better and better over the past two seasons and he seems to have matured enough to finally make the move to a top side from RB Salzburg.

His fine start to this season has seen even more teams become interested in signing him, and Juventus has become the latest team to look at possibly acquiring his services.

With teams like Arsenal, AC Milan and Bayern Munich already linked with a move for him, Calciomercato claims that the player’s impressive skills aren’t lost on the Juventus hierarchy.

The Bianconeri has recently turned their attention towards signing younger players and that makes Szoboszlai an ideal signing for them.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 13 games across all competitions for his club this season.

These stats come after he scored 12 times and provided 18 assists for his club in all competitions last season, according to Transfermarkt.

Juventus has some of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment, but Szoboszlai is a talent that is too good to ignore, and if another top team signs him, the Bianconeri might rue that.