Juventus joins the race for 23-year-old Real Madrid ace

Juventus has been linked with a move for struggling Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic.

The Serbian isn’t in the first-team picture at Madrid and might need a move away from the Spanish club to get his career back.

He was in fine form at Eintracht Frankfurt, which made Madrid splash the cash to sign him.

He is now struggling in the Spanish capital and Fichajes.net reports that Juve could help him resurrect his career.

The report maintains that although he has struggled with his form and for playing time at Madrid, he remains a natural-born scorer, suggesting that he could help ease the goals’ burden on Juve’s current strikers.

Jovic has been linked with a move to other European clubs and that means Juve would have to make a serious offer to sign him.

At 23, Jovic still has a lot of time to reach his full potential, but his current struggles in Spain could be a bad sign.

Maybe he can deliver when he is playing for a smaller club and struggles at the top European teams.

If that is the case, then it makes no sense for Juve to add him to the squad in Turin, considering that we already have several underperforming players.