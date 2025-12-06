Juventus have been linked with a move for Christos Mouzakitis as the teenage talent continues to make a strong impression at Olympiacos. Despite being only 18, he has already featured in more than 50 competitive matches for the Greek side, a remarkable achievement that underlines the level of trust placed in him from a young age. Since breaking into the spotlight at 16, he has been widely regarded as a player with significant potential, and Olympiacos have worked hard to keep him within their ranks.

Juventus Enter the Race

As Mouzakitis’ development continues, it is becoming increasingly clear that he is among the players Olympiacos may eventually need to sell. His performances have attracted attention from several major European clubs, all of whom have tracked his progress over recent seasons. Juventus are now among the sides monitoring him closely, recognising his potential and the possibility of securing a long-term asset for their squad.

The Bianconeri have made a habit of recruiting promising young players in recent years as part of a wider strategy to build a strong foundation for the future. According to Tuttomercatoweb, they now view Mouzakitis as an ideal addition to their project and have begun working to position themselves favourably in the race for his signature.

(Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

Player’s Next Steps

While the youngster is expected to seek a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league at some stage, it remains uncertain whether he feels ready to take that step now. Olympiacos continue to offer him regular playing time and a stable environment for development, factors that could influence the timing of his eventual departure.

Even so, interest from a club of Juventus’ stature is likely to prompt discussions about his long-term future. As attention around him increases, the coming months may prove decisive in determining whether he remains in Greece or begins a new chapter abroad.