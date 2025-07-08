Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, following initial interest from AC Milan. The Swiss international was a pivotal figure in Leverkusen’s exceptional 2023–2024 campaign, during which they remained unbeaten in all domestic competitions.

Xhaka’s arrival coincided with a remarkable season for the German club. Leverkusen were dominant across the Bundesliga and domestic cups, with their only defeat coming in the Europa League final. His leadership and consistency in midfield played a key role in their historic run, and his performances have now attracted attention from top clubs across Europe.

Juventus Eye Midfield Reshuffle

Juventus are believed to be planning changes to its midfield for the upcoming season. The club is reportedly considering the sale of Douglas Luiz, who joined just one year ago. Interest in Luiz from Premier League clubs could create an opening for Juventus to bring in a suitable replacement.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have now joined AC Milan in expressing interest in Xhaka, who could be available for transfer during the summer window. While Max Allegri is said to want him at AC Milan, Juventus are now keen to rival that interest and secure his signature for themselves.

Xhaka may also be open to a new challenge. Playing in Serie A for one of Italy’s most storied clubs could be a compelling prospect for the midfielder, who has already proven himself in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Potential Replacement for Luiz

If Douglas Luiz is sold in the current transfer window, Juventus would require an experienced and reliable presence to fill the gap in midfield. Xhaka’s qualities as a ball-winner, organiser and distributor would make him a valuable asset at the Allianz Stadium.

His form over the past year has reaffirmed his place among Europe’s top midfielders. Should Juventus succeed in securing his services, it could be a significant step forward in strengthening the core of the team ahead of the new season.