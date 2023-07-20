Manchester City is making every effort to retain Kyle Walker in their squad beyond this transfer window, but the English right-back appears open to the idea of a new challenge elsewhere. Having achieved almost every club trophy with City, Walker is keen to try something different in his career.

Bayern Munich has been actively pursuing Walker for the past few weeks and remains determined to bring him to Bavaria. Walker seems to be receptive to Bayern’s interest, despite Manchester City’s desire for him to stay and their offer of a contract extension.

Adding to the competition for Walker’s signature, Calciomercato is reporting that Juventus has now entered the race, aiming to disrupt Bayern’s pursuit and secure the defender for themselves. As one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Juventus believes they can persuade Walker to make the move to Turin.

The situation is now poised for an intriguing battle between Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Juventus for the services of the talented right-back. Walker’s decision will ultimately depend on which club can convince him that they offer the best platform for his future aspirations and ambitions.

Juve FC Says

Walker is one of the fastest right-backs in Europe and the Englishman is a player of the highest calibre.

If we add him to our squad, we will significantly improve the quality of our first team, but it would be hard for him to leave City and join us when we do not even play in the Champions League next season.