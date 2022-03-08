Juventus joins the race to sign soon-to-be free agent from the Bundesliga

Andrej Kramaric could make a move to Serie A at the end of this season as he runs down his contract at the German club, Hoffenheim.

The former Leicester City striker has been a consistent performer in the German Bundesliga over the last few seasons.

He is now looking to challenge himself at a top club and he could land in Serie A.

Calciomercato says he is wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan, who have both been scouting him all along.

However, they are now being joined in the race for his signature by Juventus and the Bianconeri remain keen to add him to their squad.

Juve could lose both Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata at the end of this season.

If either player leaves, a replacement would be needed at the Allianz Stadium and Kramaric is an attractive option.

As a free agent, Juve can add him to their squad without spending so much money.

Juve FC Says

We need more strikers if we lose any of our current options. Kramaric might not be a regular starter straight away, but he could become a great squad player.

There are so many matches to play in a season, and it is important to have players that can fill in for the regular starters at all times.