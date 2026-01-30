Juventus have agreed to send their young full-back Jonas Rouhi to Carrarese on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is a Swedish player of Moroccan heritage. He began his career at the academy of Bromma before being poached by the Italian giants in 2020.

The left-back rose through the ranks at Vinovo and became a regular starter for Juventus Next Gen. In the summer of 2024, he managed to impress Thiago Motta and his technical staff, earning himself a promotion to the senior squad, alongside fellow youngsters Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula.

Jonas Rouhi has been lost shuffle at Juventus

Rouhi earned his debut for the first Juventus team in the away victory over Hellas Verona in August 2024, and then made five other appearances.

This season, the Sweden U21 international has been a regular feature in the dugout, but neither Igor Tudor nor Luciano Spalletti gave him any playing time.

Jonas Rouhi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The young man’s struggles were hardly a surprise given how the squad is well-equipped on the left flank. Andrea Cambiaso is the first choice for the left-back or left wing-back spot, while Filip Kostic and Juan Cabal offer Spalletti alternative solutions.

Therefore, Rouhi’s departure was almost inevitable.

Rouhi signs for Carrarrese on loan

On Friday, Juventus announced that the Swedish player has completed a loan move to Carrarrese, where he’ll be able to gain playing time in Italy’s second tier.

“Jonas Rouhi will spend the second half of the 2025/2026 season at Carrarese,” reads the statement published on the official Juventus website. “The Swedish winger has officially signed a loan deal with the Tuscan club, playing in Serie B, until June 30, 2026.

“Rouhi, who has developed well in Juventus’ youth setup, played for the Next Gen squad before moving to the First Team, making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

“He made his First Team debut on August 26, 2024 against Hellas Verona. Now he is ready to begin this new adventure with the goal of continuing his development.