Juventus striker Jonathan David has been ruled out of Tuesday’s meeting against Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs.

The Canadian isn’t necessarily a favourite of Luciano Spalletti, who urged the management to sign a new centre-forward in January, but he has been the manager’s first choice since Dusan Vlahovic’s injury in late November.

David’s absence has now been confirmed, as the official Juventus website released the full list of players, who travelled to Istanbul on Monday, and the 25-year-old wasn’t included.

While there hasn’t been any official explanation from the club regarding the striker’s absence, La Gazzetta dello Sport attributed it to the discomfort in the groin that hampered him during Saturday’s controversial defeat to Inter.

Jonathan David will miss the first leg against Galatasaray

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the former Lille star will be able to make a swift recovery for Saturday’s Serie A contest against Como.

David will thus join fellow strikers Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik on the injury list, in addition to Emil Holm, who suffered a low-to-mid muscle injury during the Derby d’Italia and is set to miss several weeks of action.

Jonathan David (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On a more positive note, Khephren Thuram has been added to the squad after missing the clash against his brother, Marcus, over the weekend due to a slight knock he suffered in training.

The French midfielder has been considered fit enough at least for a role on the bench, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to make a swift return to the starting lineup.

The contest will take place at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park in West Istanbul. It kicks off on Tuesday at 18:45 CET.

Official Juventus squad vs Galatasaray:

1 Perin

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

13 Boga

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso