Juventus are working tirelessly to secure the services of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this month, but they’re also keeping other tracks alive.

Luciano Spalletti has requested the arrival of a new centre-forward to make up for Dusan Vlahovic’s long-term absence, as Jonathan David and Lois Openda haven’t been consistent in front of goal, as evidenced by their modest stats.

The Canadian has only scored five goals in 27 appearances since joining the club, while the Belgian netted twice in 26 games.

Juventus keen to land Jean-Philippe Mateta

As reported in recent hours, Juventus have submitted a concrete bid for Mateta, offering to take him on loan for €2 million with an obligation to buy for €28 million that would become valid if the club qualifies for the Champions League or the Europa League.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms ongoing talks between the Serie A giants and Crystal Palace, who have reportedly set their asking price at €40 million.

While it remains to be seen if Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini will manage to bring the 28-year-old Frenchman to Turin, the pink newspaper reveals two other profiles currently monitored by the club’s officials.

Juventus following En-Nesyri & Zirkzee

The first alternative is reportedly Youssef En-Nesyri, who is expected to leave Fenerbahce in the coming days.

The 28-year-old is currently with the Moroccan national team as they prepare to take on Senegal on Sunday in the final of the African Cup of Nations.

However, the former Sevilla star should seal a transfer in the coming days, with a host of clubs vying for his services, including Napoli, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Moreover, the source claims that Juventus are also keeping tabs on Joshua Zirkzee, who is finding limited space at Manchester United this season.

The 24-year-old has been on the club’s shortlist since Thiago Motta’s troubled reign, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Roma.