Juventus is seriously considering Milan Skriniar as a defensive reinforcement in January, aiming to cover for the injured Gleison Bremer. Skriniar, currently with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been on Juventus’s radar since his days at Inter Milan, where he established himself as one of Serie A’s top defenders. However, since moving to PSG, the Slovakian has struggled for consistent game time, which has spurred Juventus’s interest in a potential loan deal.

Despite Juventus’s eagerness, financial constraints are complicating the potential transfer. Skriniar’s PSG salary is nearly €10 million per season, meaning even covering half his wages would cost Juventus about €5 million for the remainder of the season. This figure has put the deal in jeopardy, as Juventus has been negotiating for PSG to cover a portion of the salary, but PSG remains resistant to these terms, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Given the financial strain, Juventus might need to reconsider their pursuit of Skriniar and instead explore other, more affordable options. While Skriniar’s experience and Serie A pedigree make him a desirable candidate, Juventus’s focus on fiscal responsibility might push them to shift their attention toward defenders with a more budget-friendly profile.

If PSG remains unwilling to subsidise a portion of Skriniar’s wages, Juventus would be wise to explore alternative options to maintain defensive stability without compromising its financial strategy. The club’s next move will likely hinge on either finding a financially feasible agreement with PSG or pivoting toward a more affordable, long-term solution within their budget.