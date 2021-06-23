Juventus keen on Euro 2020 star but they have to sell some players first

Robin Gosens is a target for Juventus and they would love to add the Atalanta left-back to their squad this summer.

The German is having a fine campaign at Euro 2020 and that has seen teams become more interested in his signature.

The defender is one of Serie A’s finest left-backs and he has taken his form to the Euros.

Juve has been watching him in the league and his present run of form has increased their appetite to add him to their squad.

Calciomercato says they remain keen to bring him to Turin, however, they know that they are facing serious competition for his signature.

The report says they, however, need to sell before they can make a move for him.

The Bianconeri wants to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal captain’s wages are now too heavy on their finances.

The Portuguese maestro has one more season left on his current contract and the Bianconeri is hopeful that one of Europe’s top clubs will come forward to sign him.

Gosens would cost 33m euros if Juve makes their move now. However, the report claims that the fee is set to increase if he continues to do well at Euro 2020.