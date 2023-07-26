Despite already strengthening their right-wing position with the addition of Timothy Weah, Juventus is still keeping an eye on Timothy Castagne from Leicester City. The Bianconeri had targeted Castagne from the beginning of the summer transfer window and considered him the most experienced candidate for that role.

Castagne’s previous experience in Serie A during his time at Atalanta makes him an appealing option for Juventus, as he would require less time to adapt to the demands of the Italian competition.

Even with the signing of Weah, Juventus is not content with the current options for the right-wing position. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they maintain a serious interest in Castagne and want both players to compete for that role. This competition is expected to bring out the best in both players, ultimately benefiting the team as they push each other to perform at their highest level.

With two quality options in Timothy Weah and Timothy Castagne vying for the right-wing spot, Juventus will have enhanced depth and competitiveness in that position, which could further bolster their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Castagne is a fine target and did well for Atalanta in Serie A when he was on the books of La Dea.

Weah is exciting to watch as a younger player, but sometimes you need the experienced head in the team to win games and trophies.

If we secure the signature of Castagne, we can be confident that the club will have a good season, at least from the right wing, because of the quality we have there.