Juventus keen on Milenkovic and he could cost just 15m euros

Juventus remain keen on making Nikola Milenkovic one of their players before next season begins.

The Bianconeri wants to bolster their squad after bringing back Massimiliano Allegri as their manager.

He helped them to win five consecutive Serie A titles in his first stint and they will no doubt expect him to win the league title back next season after they lost it to Inter Milan in the last campaign.

He inherited a squad that struggled for consistency last season and they will back him to change things around.

Juve wants to strengthen their defence and Calciomercato says they are prepared to offload Merih Demiral.

The report says their summer transfer business would depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo who has been linked with a move away from the club in this transfer window.

While they wait to see what happens with the Portuguese, they have identified their defence as a position that needs strengthening.

They want to add Milenkovic to their squad and the Serbian might come at a very cheap price.

The report says he is unwilling to sign a new contract at Fiorentina and that could force them to cash in on him this summer.

His current deal expires after next season and they are open to selling him for around 15-18m euros.