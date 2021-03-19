Juventus keen on signing talented young Dutch star

Gabriel Gudmundsson has emerged as the latest talent from Dutch side Groningen to catch the attention of European teams and Juventus is one of them.

The 21-year-old is one of the best left-backs in their top-flight and he has a big future ahead of him.

That future might be in the Italian Serie A with Calciomercato via Ilbianconero claiming that Juventus wants to sign him.

The report says he delivers performances from the left wing that mirrors that of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Juve wants him as a part of their team in the next campaign.

Their left-back is one position they haven’t had adequate cover in this campaign with the versatile Danilo fielded there when they cannot call on Alex Sandro.

He has interest from the likes of RB Leipzig and Manchester City and his current deal will expire at the end of next season.

Although Groningen has the option of keeping him for another campaign, they would sell him for the right price after this season.

This interest in him shows that Juventus will continue to target younger players despite their poor performance in this campaign.

Gudmundsson has five assists in nineteen league games in this campaign.