Juventus will revive their attempts to sign Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand next summer after missing out on his signature last summer.

The Bianconeri had identified the Dane as the main target to bolster the midfield last summer. However, Damien Comolli and Co. ended up focusing on other departments, even though Igor Tudor had explicitly requested the arrival of a new central midfielder.

Juve will try to sign Morten Hjulmand once more

The Serie A giants are currently being linked with several profiles who could be available in January. Nevertheless, their summer priority remains the same, as Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) expects the club to launch a new onslaught for Hjulmand, who remains Comolli’s favourite candidate for the role.

Juventus have recently replaced Tudor with Luciano Spalletti as head coach, but the latter is also in favour of bringing the Denmark international to Turin.

The 26-year-old already has Serie A experience under his belt, having played for Lecce before joining Sporting CP in the summer 0f 2023.

The deep-lying playmaker is a well-rounded player capable of shielding the backline and advancing the play. Hence, he could be an upgrade on Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role, and would allow the former Sassuolo star to return to his original function as a box-to-box midfielder.

Juventus already had an agreement with Hjulmand

The Roman newspaper adds that finding an agreement on personal terms with Hjlulmand’s entourage shouldn’t be an issue, as the two parties had already struck an accord last summer. Juventus were willing to pay the midfielder a net salary worth €3 million per season.

However, the Portuguese giants refused to part ways with the skipper, especially after cashing in on Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal for €63.5 million plus bonuses.

Therefore, the source is certain that Juventus will resume the chase in June, but it remains to be seen if the outcome will differ from last summer.