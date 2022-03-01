Juventus keen to beat European giants to Ajax’s youngster

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest top player from the Ajax production line, and the midfielder will leave them not so long from now.

Juventus is one of several top clubs that have been admiring him, and the Bianconeri remains keen to ensure he joins them.

However, other top European clubs also want to sign him, and they will challenge Juve.

Todofichajes says they have an advantage because the Dutchman is being represented by Mino Raiola.

The superagent has a very close relationship with the Bianconeri, and he could give them preference.

He trusted Juve with a young Paul Pogba some years back and the Bianconeri developed the Frenchman into a world-class player.

They could have the same impact on the career of Gravenberch.

Juve FC Says

Raiola will be helpful in helping us sign the 19-year-old. However, we also need to be ready to spend cash to lure him to the Allianz Stadium.

The super agent would demand a huge agent fee for his help, and we need to be prepared to pay.

Considering the age of the players we have signed recently, it makes sense to add Gravenberch to the group.

He could become the leading midfielder in the world if his talent is nurtured well.