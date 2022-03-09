Juventus keen to enter negotiations for Ligue 1 star

Juventus remains keen to negotiate the transfer of Renato Sanches from Lille in the next transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has been resurgent since he joined the French side, and this is likely his last season with them.

Several top clubs want to add him to their squad, and one of them is the Bianconeri.

The midfielder will not lack suitors at the end of this season with Calciomercato claiming AC Milan, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are keen to land him.

Juve doesn’t want to miss out, and it claims they have been trying to establish contact with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Sanches has been improving in the last few seasons after he struggled to build a career for himself at Bayern Munich earlier.

Having won the French league title, he is now a much more experienced player and could help us do well in all competitions next season.

However, because many clubs want to sign him as well, he will not come cheap, and Juve needs to be prepared to splash the cash on him.

If we can convince him that a move to Turin is the best next step in his career, we can confidently sign the Portugal international ahead of other suitors.