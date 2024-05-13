Juventus are reportedly determined to maintain the services of their first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who has been linked with a possible return to Arsenal.

The Polish custodian rose to fame during his time in North London before moving to Roma on loan in 2015 after losing his starting berth

Two years later, he signed for the Bianconer on a permanent basis and has been a staple in Turin ever since.

However, the 34-year-old’s contract with the club will expire in June 2025, leaving his future in doubt.

Therefore, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto weighs in on the situation in his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

As the transfer market expert reveals, Szczesny is happy at Juventus while the club is delighted with performances between the sticks.

Therefore, Moretto expects the two parties to stick together for next season, even if his stay beyond 2025 remains shrouded in mystery.

The journalist also pours cold water on recent rumors linking the Poland international with a return to Arsenal. He believes that such a scenario isn’t on the cards, at least not at the moment.

This season, Szczesny made 33 Serie A appearances, registering 15 clean sheets in the process while shipping in 26 goals.

The Bianconeri could well sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio emerging as the favorite candidate. But this would likely come at Mattia Perin’s expense rather than Szczesny’s.