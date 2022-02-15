Juventus keen to offer De Ligt a contract that persaudes him to stay

Matthijs de Ligt’s future has been in the news in recent weeks, even though the Dutchman has a contract with Juventus until 2024.

The former Ajax man continues to attract the interest of clubs around Europe, despite playing for one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Juve has been building their team for the future by adding several young players to the group.

De Ligt should ideally stay because he is young enough to lead its defence in the future when the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have left.

However, that is not an easy reality and the Bianconeri now seems to have conceded that he would eventually leave.

Calciomercato.it claims they want to keep him for at least one more season and plan to offer him a one-year extension, which would keep him at the club until 2025.

However, because he might not accept that unless for a significant pay rise, they are willing to reduce his release clause as long as he accepts to stay until at least the summer of 2023.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our most important players and it would be great if he spends a long time on our books.

However, the defender will want to try a new adventure at some point and we need to plan for that eventuality.

If he stays for one more season, that should have given us enough time to sign a replacement for him.