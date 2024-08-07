Juventus must make some sales to finalise their move for Jean-Clair Todibo.

The defender is waiting for them to complete the transfer after rejecting moves to other clubs during this transfer window.

Juve has been working on several deals, but they are particularly focused on signing Todibo and need to offload some players to make this happen.

Daniele Rugani and Tiago Djalo are the defenders most likely to make room for him.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri need to offload these players as soon as possible to bring in the Frenchman, and they are now desperate for both players to move.

Genoa is targeting Djalo, but there is a good chance he might stay with Juve beyond this campaign, while Rugani could complete a transfer to Ajax in the coming days.

Juve might not make any money from their departures, with the current offers being only loan deals.

However, their departure will create space for the Bianconeri to improve that part of their squad.

Juve FC Says

Todibo is better than Djalo and Rugani and will be a worthy replacement for both players in our squad. However, unless we offload them, we will struggle to Todibo bring in.