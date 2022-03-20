Juventus keen to sign English talent from Chelsea this summer

Juventus are claimed to be keen to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea after sending scouts to watch him this season.

The Old Lady are currently extremely light of options in midfield, with just two central midfielders available to take on Salernitana today after a raft of injuries, but even when they have a full set of options available, the central area is one where we have struggled for consistency.

We are now claimed to be eyeing a raid on the current Champions League holders for their youngster Gallagher, who has impressed on loan with Crystal Palace this term with eight goals, with both Juve and Inter Milan named in The Sun as having sent scouts to follow his progress.

There is a huge cloud of uncertainty in west London at present with sanctions having been put on the club’s finances due to owner Roman Abramovich’s supposed links to Vladamir Putin and Russia, and the club is now expected to be sold to new owners in the coming weeks, with no clue how the new ownership will look to run the club.

You would imagine any new arrival would look to make their stamp on the team, and splash out on key areas, which could well open the door for the likes of Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and others who have already felt like they have an uncertain path into the manager’s first-team plans, with the club also likely to want to cover most of their outgoings this summer with some key sales.

Do you think Gallagher would flourish in Serie A? Does he appear to be a consistent type that could be exactly what is needed in Turin?

Patrick