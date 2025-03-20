Although it’s been a largely disappointing campaign for the midfielder, Juventus have no plans to offload Teun Koopmeiners next summer.

The Binaconeri almost spent nine months chasing the 27-year-old in 2024 before eventually signing him at the end of August. The two parties were determined to unite, but had to overcome several hurdles, particularly a stubborn Atalanta that refused to budge the slightest while insisting on their €60-million asking price.

In the end, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. succumbed to the pressure, finding the right formula to appease La Dea and unblock the operation.

But sadly for Koopmeiners, he has been enduring a torrid first campaign in Turin. Despite enjoying Thiago Motta’s unwavering support, he simply hasn’t been able to release himself from his figurative shackles and replicate the inspiring displays Serie A fans grew accustomed to over the past three seasons.

In fact, the Netherlands international has been described as a distant relative to the player who delighted Bergamo last term on the way towards Europa League glory.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the midfielder’s future still lies at Continassa.

As the pink newspaper explains, Koopmainers is considered a fundamental player for the Juventus technical project, so the club has no intention of depriving themselves of his services. He is thus expected to stay, regardless of whether Thiago Motta will remain on the bench or be replaced by a new manager.

Moreover, it is important to consider the economic factor, especially when it comes to a large investment. The former Atalanta man weighs heavily on the club’s budget, so they cannot afford to sell him unless they receive a figure close to 48 million euros to avoid registering a capital loss.

But in any case, the management seems convinced that Koopmeiners is worthy of another chance to prove his worth.