Juventus would be happy to keep Timothy Weah beyond the current campaign, even though the latter must take his game up a notch.

The USMNT star joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023, arriving as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado. But after enduring a forgettable campaign under Max Allegri, he has been enjoying a significantly more prosperous season.

The 25-year-old has featured in a host of playing roles this season between the reigns of Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor. In addition to his original roles as a winger, he also played as a centre-forward, a full-back and now a wingback, both on the left and right flanks.

However, the American’s recent display against Lecce came under scrutiny, especially following Tudor’s public chastising. While the manager didn’t mention any names, he simply admitted he wasn’t happy with the performances of his substitutes.

In addition to Weah, Randal Kolo Muani, Andrea Cambiaso, Francisco Conceicao and Nicolo Savona all come off the bench.

Therefore, growing reports are now expecting Kolo Muani and Conceicao to leave once their loan deals expire, as the club might not bother negotiating new agreements with PSG and Porto.

As for Cambiaso, Juventus would reportedly be willing to sell him to Manchester City for 50 million euros.

On the other hand, Calciomercato claims that Tudor’s scolding wasn’t necessarily directed at Weah, whose display was a class above the others’.

The source believes Juventus appreciate the winger for his versatility and discipline. He is also showing his adaptability, which should allow him to fit in almost any system.

That being said, they believe he still has large margins for improvement, so they expect him to raise his levels in order to become a true protagonist at the club.

This season, the former Lille star has contributed with six goals and five assists in his 35 appearances in all competitions.