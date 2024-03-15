Juventus wants a new goalkeeper to start preparing to become their number one when Wojciech Szczęsny leaves.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed having the Polish goalie, but he is close to the end of his playing days, and they do not want to be caught out when he leaves or his level of performance drops.

Szczęsny has been in fantastic form for them, and Mattia Perin does well when he steps up in his place in some games.

However, Juve does not see the Italian as their long-term replacement for the current number one and is eyeing two goalkeepers at the moment.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the most likely options to replace their current first choice are Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta and Michele Di Gregorio of Monza.

Both players have done well for their present clubs and are among the top shot-stoppers in the league now.

The report claims Juve are keeping a close watch over them, and the Bianconeri will ensure at least one joins them.

Juve FC Says

These are two outstanding goalies and we have to make a decision on which of them will be our next player quickly.

This is because other clubs are also watching them and might act faster to add them to our squad while we struggle to sort out a deal.