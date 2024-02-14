Juventus sent Tommaso Barbieri on loan to Pisa in the summer with an option to buy for around 2.5 million euros.

The youngster needed game time, and his move to the Serie B club made sense because he could play often there.

He has been one of the key players for them in this campaign, and Juventus has been following him closely.

He probably still has some history to make at Juve, as Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri continue to monitor him.

The report claims he remains a player Juve believes will be a top performer, which explains why they included a buy-back clause worth 3 million euros in his transfer.

The 21-year-old has continued to prove them right, and Juve could bring him back in the summer even if Pisa exercises their right to sign him permanently.

Juve FC Says

Tommaso Barbieri has been one of the finest graduates from our youth teams, and it is not a surprise that he has done well at Pisa.

In the summer, we could bring him back, improve his performance and then sell him to another club for a bigger fee in the future.

For now, we hope he keeps performing well in this second half of the season.