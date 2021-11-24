Juventus keeping a keen eye on impressive Roma star

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing Nicolo Zaniolo, with Roma believed to be considering offering him a new contract.

The winger has proved to be an exciting option in recent seasons, but his progress has been marred by a number of injuries.

His current club are likely to be against considering an exit for the 22 year-old, and it should be no surprise that they are considering offering Nicolo a new deal, but Juve and Tottenham are claimed to have taken an interest in developments.

SportWitness cites Italian daily Il Tempo in claiming that the two European clubs would be willing to pounce should talks over a new deal with the Giallorossi not go according to plan, with just over two years remaining on his current deal.

Zaniolo and Chiesa on either wing in the near future would be an exciting prospect, one which would likely drive fear into any defence, but I can’t help but believe his injury record could be an issue. We already have Paulo Dybala constantly in and out of the side, and I’m not sure it would be ideal to sign another key player who would likely end up being missing in large spells.

Do you believe we should pursue Zaniolo regardless of his injury record?

Patrick