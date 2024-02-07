Following the successful acquisition and rapid development of Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich, Juventus has turned its attention to a promising teenager from Borussia Dortmund.

Demonstrating a deliberate commitment to nurturing young talent, Juventus has notably provided opportunities for emerging players from their youth ranks in recent months. In addition to Yildiz, talents such as Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling Junior have made their debuts for the club as teenagers, further enhancing Juventus’ appeal to young prospects worldwide.

In line with their strategy of bolstering their squad with promising talents, Juventus has identified Borussia Dortmund’s Paris Brunner as their latest target. Brunner, renowned for his rapid development in Germany, has captured Juventus’ interest with his performances for his current club.

Having monitored Brunner’s progress for some time, Juventus is reportedly impressed with his development and is keen to secure his services.

While Borussia Dortmund aims to retain Brunner and secure a new contract, reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus is actively pursuing the teenager, aiming to entice him to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We have become one of the most attractive clubs on the continent because of our recent promotion of young players.

This should help us convince Paris Brunner to ignore a new deal at BVB and move to Turin.