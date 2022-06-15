Luis Suarez is back on the transfer market after becoming a free agent following his latest spell at Atletico de Madrid.

The former Liverpool man is one of the world’s most recognisable names and he has had a stunning career in European football.

He is very likely to remain in Europe and some reports have again linked him with a move to Juventus.

But that might not happen with Football Italia stating that Juve and other Italian clubs are staying far from him.

This is related to the language test incident the Bianconeri were involved in when they tried to sign him in 2020.

He flew to Italy and took a test, which he passed, but the school conducting the test were under investigation and it was revealed later that they favoured rich and famous clients.

Juve moved on to Alvaro Morata and Suarez joined Atleti.

Although both the club and player have been proven not guilty, the report says Juve is still not ready to get involved with him again

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need now is to get the attention of the Italian authorities on us again for the wrong reasons.

Even though the incident is in the past now, we can sign many other attackers to our squad who will not cause public debates or bring back bad memories.