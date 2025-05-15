FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami is substituted for Benjamin Cremaschi #30 during the second half of a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup second leg match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on February 25, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Juventus are scouting Inter Miami youngster Benjamin Cremaschi who has been delighting observers with his impressive displays in midfield.

The 20-year-old started his career at Weston Academy before being poached by David Beckham’s franchise in 2021. He has been part of the club’s first team since November 2022.

In the presence of iconic stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, the young midfielder certainly isn’t the biggest attraction in Florida. However, his scintillating performances this season haven’t gone unnoticed, as a host of clubs are monitoring his progress.

Juve scouting Benjamin Cremashi

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

According to sources close to Juve FC, the Bianconeri are keeping close tabs on Cremashi, as they have been impressed by his vision and sublime passing ability. The Bianconeri scouts have already watched the young man in action on several occasions this season.

The Bianconeri could thus decide to launch an onslaught for the American next summer. Our sources believe signing the young midfielder would require an offer between 10 and 15 million euros.

The Major League Soccer side won’t be willing to grant any discounts, as they have the player under contract until December 2027, with an option for another year.

Juventus facing stern competition for Cremaschi

In addition to Juventus, Cremaschi has several other suitors on the Old Continent, including Fiorentina, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

The Miami native has already made his international debut for the USMNT, but he also has an Italian passport which would facilitate a transfer to Serie A.

At Juventus, he would find two international teammates in Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah who would help him settle at Continassa.

This season, Cremashi has made 18 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.