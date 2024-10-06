Juventus are reportedly tracking Red Star Belgrade’s teenage sensation Andrija Maksimovic who has been attracting interest from all over Europe.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder who rose through the ranks of the Serbian champions. Despite his tender age, the young man earned a promotion to the first team last summer.

The teenager has been splitting his days between the senior squad and the U19 side. Therefore, he has already participated in both the Champions League and UEFA Youth League this season.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Antonio Di Natale, Juventus are closely following Maksimovic.

The source claims the youngster has admirers across the Old Continent, this includes RB Salzburg who have some of the most touted young talents among their ranks, as well as clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Di Natale believes the Serbian would cost a transfer fee between 6 and 7 million euros. His contract with Red Star is valid until June 2027.

It’s worth noting Juventus poached another Balkan teenager last summer in the shape of Vasilije Adzic. The Montenegro international is also an attacking midfielder, and has already become a member of Thiago Motta’s first team, albeit his campaign has been impeded by injuries.