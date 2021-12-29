Juventus keeping tabs on Arsenal striker who’s on an expiring contract

We’re only few days away from the official opening of the winter carnival otherwise known as the January transfer market.

As for Juventus, the list of potential candidates to bolster the frontline is ever-growing.

According to Todofichajes.net via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are contemplating a move for Alexander Lacazette.

The French striker has been plying his trade at Arsenal since 2017, but his current contract is set to expire by the end of the season.

The source believes that the 30-year-old isn’t planning on renewing with the Gunners, opening the door for a January exit.

Therefore, Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation, as Lacazette could be available for a relatively low fee next month.

But a more likely scenario would see the Italians approaching the former Lyon man in order to sign him a free agent in June.

Juve FC say

Lacazette saw very little playing time at the start of the season, but his situation improved following the breakdown in the relationship between the club and his teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

So if Arsenal are going to offload a striker in January, then it could well be the Gabon international rather than the Frenchman.

As for a potential summer move, we all remember how it went for Juventus the last time they signed an Arsenal player as a free agent.

Lacazette isn’t a terrible player by any means, but we can only hope that the Bianconeri management succeed in purchasing a more exciting striker next summer.