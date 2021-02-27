Juventus keeping tabs on Canadian youngster

In the recent years, Juventus have been increasingly tracking the best young talents on the planet.

The Bianconeri have been the first Italian club to establish an Under-23 side which, currently plays in Serie C.

Under Andrea Pirlo’s guidance, the young guns are beginning to feature on more regular basis.

According to Goal.com (via Calciomercato) Juve are hoping to seal the signature of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

The Canadian is only 16-years-old, but has already attracted the interest of several top European sides.

Born in Brampton, Ontario, the teenager currently plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer, and he mostly features as a right winger.

Marshall-Rutty had joined the club only last month, and has so far made made only one appearance for the first team.

Nonetheless, being able to feature for the senior squad at such an incredibly young age is undoubtedly a sign of the player’s abilities.

Juventus have signed their first ever American player last summer, and perhaps Weston McKennie’s exploits has encouraged the Old Lady to add other North American talents to their ranks.

The Bianconeri were close to sealing the signing of Bryan Reynolds in January, but the young US talent ended up joining Roma instead.

Therefore, we must and see if the Juve will be able to go out on top in the race of the young Canadian’s signature.