With Juan Cuadrado potentially leaving the club by the end of the season and Danilo increasingly drifting towards the centre, Juve will surely need to bolster the right-back slot with at least one new acquisition.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are monitoring four different candidates for the fullback slot.

First on the list we have Rick Karsdorp who has recently irked Roma boss José Mourinho with his antics. The Dutchman has a contract with the Giallorossi until 2025, but he seems destined to leave the Italian capital as soon as possible due to his deteriorated relationship with his manager.

Then we have Real Madrid benchwarmer Alvaro Odriozola. The 26-year-old impressed during his loan spell at Fiorentina this season, but Carlo Ancelotti is yet to give him playing time this term.

The source also mentions versatile Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot as an option. The Portuguese has cemented himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford since the start of the campaign. However, his contract will expire in June, so he could leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

Finally, Spezia’s Emil Holm is the surprising addition on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist. The 22-year-old is slowly but surely gaining the attention of bigger fish thanks to his impressive performances for the Ligurian minnows. He has contributed in a goal and two assists thus far this season.