In his first transfer session at Juventus, the club’s new Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will be looking to demonstrate his shrewdness by picking up some bargains on the market.

According to ilBianconero, the new Juventus executive has set his eyes on Hertha Berlin teenager Bence Dardai.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder who rose through the club’s ranks. The German capital side has suffered relegation after finishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Therefore, the club could be forced to sell some of its jewels for relatively low prices.

The young man has already represented the German national team at the U16 and U17 levels. He also holds Hungarian citizenship.

Bence is the younger brother of 21-year-old defender Marlon Dardai who also plays at Hertha Berlin.

Juve FC say

In recent years, Giovanni Manna and company have done an exceptional job when it comes to poaching the best youngsters in Europe.

The likes of Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen are some of the best viable examples. So with Giuntoli added to the fold, we can expect more to come.

For his part, Dardai is surely too young and green to join Max Allegri’s first team, but he would gradually make his way to the senior squad by featuring for Paolo Montero’s U19 and then Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen.