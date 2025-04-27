Juventus are reportedly in the race for Ipswich Town bomber Liam Delap, but Manchester United still hold the upper hand.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker as Dusan Vlahovic could be on the way out due to his complicated contract situation, while Randal Kolo Muani isn’t expected to dwell beyond his loan spell, especially following Thiago Motta’s sacking.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli is set to revamp the attacking department, and according to Tuttosport, Delap is one of the names on his shortlist.

The 22-year-old managed to impress in his first full season in the Premier League, even though it ended with Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship.

The big striker scored 12 goals and provided two assists in his 33 league appearances, thus becoming the object of interest for several top clubs. The Manchester City youth product is renowned for his imposing frame, fighting spirit and clinical touch.

With the Tractor Boys now mathematically demoted, Delap’s £30-million release clause has been validated.

This relatively affordable price represents an inviting opportunity for the cash-strapped Bianconeri, as they might not be able to fork out €75 million to activate Victor Osimhen’s buy-out clause.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper insists that Man United remain ahead in the race for Delap.

Like Juventus, the Red Devils are desperate to find a new bomber ahead of the upcoming campaign, as they have seemingly given up on Rasmus Hojlund, who is curiously a reported Juventus target.

The Dane only scored three goals in the Premier League this season, as fans and observers have identified him as one of the most disappointing players in what has been a nightmarish season at Old Trafford.

Hence, United will be keen to sign Delap, and they might have home court advantage, as the young striker might prefer to remain in his home country rather than go abroad, but Juventus are still expected to test the water.