Juventus are reportedly interested in Manchester United winger Antony who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

The 25-year-old failed to impose himself during his time at Old Trafford. He was one of the first signings of the Erik ten Hag era, as the Dutch manager was hoping to reignite their prosperous collaboration at Ajax.

However, neither of them found success with the Red Devils. The tactician was sacked in October, with Ruben Amorim coming in his stead, so it was only a matter of time before his pupil followed him to the door. The Brazilian thus sealed a loan move to Real Betis.

But while one would have expected him to take some time to settle in a new league, Antony instantly delivered in Spain. He has thus far contributed with three goals and two assists in his first six appearances at the club, much to the delight of everyone at Real Betis.

So according to Stretty News, the Andalusians are desperate to keep Antony beyond his current loan spell, so they’re hoping to convince Man Utd with an offer between 20 and 25 million euros.

Nevertheless, the source doesn’t expect these figures to prove sufficient, as the Red Devils are holding out for a sum between 40 and 50 million euros. They believe the player’s current exploits will allow them to collect a significant transfer fee, especially if they manage to raise a bidding war.

The report also mentions Juventus as one of the potential parties interested in the winger, in addition to a couple of Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Bianconeri currently have several options on the wings, and they’ll be hoping to keep Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis. Nevertheless, they might be tempted to sell Kenan Yildiz if they were to receive lucrative offers from the Premier League, while Nico Gonzalez has yet to impress.