Juventus keeping tabs on Monaco midfielder, but Allegri still keen on primary targets

On Friday night, Ligue 1 became the first major European league to launch its 2021/22 campaign. Monaco hosted Nantes for the opener, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus took the opportunity to monitor their latest transfer target, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder started the match for Monaco ahead of Cesc Fabregas, and stayed on the pitch until the end of the encounter.

The French-Cameroonian moved to the principality side in January 2020 after sealing a transfer worth 18 million euros from Bordeaux, and his value has doubled in the last 18 months or so – at least if the report is to be believed.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old remains one for the future, and the Bianconeri have more urgent needs at the moment.

The source claims that Max Allegri is still adamant on signing his two primary targets for the summer – Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli.

Despite agreeing personal terms with both players, the club’s management is still struggling to meet the demands of their respective clubs – Barcelona and Sassuolo.

However, CM states that the Juventus hierarchy as still confident of their ability to sign the young Italian, as well as bringing back the Bosnian veteran for a second spell in Turin.

On another note, the same report believes that 19-year-old Emanuele Zuelli is on the verge of freeing himself from Chievo Verona (who have been demoted from Serie B following their financial troubles), before joining Juve’s U-23 squad that will take part in Serie C under the tutelage of Lamberto Zauli.