This January, Juventus are expected to make a move in the market aimed towards bolstering the midfield ranks, especially since Paul Pogba’s counter-analysis results confirmed a positive anti-doping test.

Several names are currently being linked to the Turin-based giants, including the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Lazar Samardzic.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are also interested in the services of Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani.

The 24-year-old is an Atalanta youth product who joined the Rossoblu in 2020. He initially signed on loan before making his switch permanent in 2022.

Last season, the Italian didn’t always feature as a starter in Raffaele Palladino’s formation. But this term, he has cemented himself as a protagonist, playing as an attacking midfielder in the 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

The former Italy U21 starlet has already bagged four goals in eight Serie A appearances this season.

As the source reveals, Juventus could tempt Monza by offering the services of Fabio Miretti on loan. The Brianza-based club was soundly interested in the youngster’s services last summer.

The 20-year-old ended up remaining in Turin and has been regularly featuring in Max Allegri’s formation.

However, the Bianconeri youth product hasn’t always impressed this term. Playing as an advanced midfielder in the Derby della Mole hardly helped his case.

Therefore, a temporary stint under the guidance of Palladino and his staff could come in handy at this early stage of his playing career.