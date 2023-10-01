Juventus are reportedly interested in Genoa teenager Alan Matturro following his brilliant Serie A debut against Roma.

The 18-year-old started for the Grifone in what went down as a famous 4-1 win for Alberto Gilardino’s men at the expense of Jose Mourinho’s side.

The teenager is originally a centre-back, but was deployed as a left wingback in Thursday’s routing victory over the Giallorossi.

Sadly for the young man, his second Serie A outing was less successful, as he ended up squandering Genoa’s 2-1 lead in Udine by scoring a late own-goal after coming off the bench.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have been monitoring the Uruguayan’s progress even prior to his arrival in Europe.

Matturro started his career at Defensor in his home nation of Uruguay, before signing for Genoa in January 2023.

Last summer, the young defender was a stalwart for his national team who went all the way to clinch the U20 World Cup in Argentina, beating Italy U20 in the final.

He started in every match in the tournament and FIFA recognized his great efforts by awarding him the competition’s Silver Ball.

As the source explains, Juventus could lunge forward with an official proposal for the Genoa starlet next summer.

The Bianconeri have already signed another U20 World Cup winner last summer in the shape of Facundo Gonzalez.

The latter is now on loan with Genoa’s crosstown rivals Sampdoria, currently residing in Serie B.

However, the centre-back is struggling for playing time under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo who might receive his marching orders if he fails to turn the club’s fortunes rather swiftly.