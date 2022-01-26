Juventus keeping tabs on wantaway Milan star, but face strong competition

Since his emergence as a young Atalanta midfielder, Franck Kessié has been one of the most interesting foreign names in Italian football.

The Ivorian joined Milan in 2017, but he could be set to end his stint at the San Siro after five years of service.

The 25-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract and could become a free agent in June.

Similar to the cases of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu, the Rossoneri are unable to find an agreement with the player and his entourage.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are hoping to pounce on the situation.

After apparently landing Dusan Vlahovic in attack, Juventus are now focused on bolstering their other weak point – the midfield department.

The source claims that the club’s officials have already contacted the player’s agents.

However, Juve will be facing some stern competition for Kessié’s signature. Paris Saint Germain appear to be interested in the midfielder’s services, and so is Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Juve FC say

Last season, Kessié was arguably the best midfielder in Serie A, leading Milan back to the Champion League with a string of solid performances.

However, he seems to be a bit distracted during the current campaign, mostly failing to live up to his previous heights.

The Ivorian is asking for hefty wages from whoever wants to secure his services, so Juventus must be very cautious and try to avoid another Ramsey/Rabiot type of debacle.