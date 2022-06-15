Juventus continues to pursue a transfer for Angel di Maria, but they are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

The Argentinian forward has become a free agent after leaving PSG this summer.

He is understandably in talks with several other clubs around the continent now, but Juve remains keen to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri are hopeful, but they also know he can decide to pitch his tent with another suitor by next season.

They are now looking at alternatives, and the next player on their list is Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi, according to Tutto Sport.

The Euro 2020 winner remains one of the most effective forwards in Italy, and Sassuolo will be happy to cash in on him now.

The report claims the Black and Greens have set an asking price between 30m euros to 35m euros.

Any club that can pay that fee will get the attacker’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the finest players in Italy in the last few seasons, and Juve even signed him earlier in his career.

He was eventually re-signed by Sassuolo without him moving to the Allianz Stadium.

This summer is another chance for both of them to do business, and the Bianconeri will move for him if a transfer for Di Maria collapses.