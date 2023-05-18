Juventus keeps 40m euros striker on their radar in case Vlahovic leaves

The future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus remains uncertain as we approach the business end of this season.

The Serbian striker is a key player for the Bianconeri and continues to deliver some top performances for them whenever he steps on the field.

However, he has still not met expectations at the club and there are many suitors willing to take a chance on him at the end of this term.

Calciomercato reveals Juventus might be open to cashing in on Vlahovic at the end of this campaign and have lined up a replacement already.

The report reveals if the Serbian leaves, they will replace him with Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Dane has been a revelation since he moved to Serie A and several top clubs around Europe want to add him to their squad.

They believe he has goals in him and Juve is willing to bet on him to lead their attack from next season, with Atalanta hoping to make 40m euros from his departure.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund has been in fine form for Atalanta and he did well for Denmark in the last international window, which clearly shows he is one player to consider for the black and white shirt at the Allianz Stadium.

However, if we could, it is probably much better to keep Vlahovic and back him to do much better in the next campaign.