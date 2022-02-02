Juventus keeps a close watch on a player Allegri likes who could replace Dybala

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most exciting Italian young players around now.

Naturally, Juventus has an interest in him as he continues to develop at AS Roma.

The attacker has been wowing fans in Serie A, and he could do that for Juventus in the not-so-distant future.

He has a contract at Roma until 2024, but his talents demand that they extend that deal.

There has been a lot of talks about him getting an extension, but the Romans haven’t moved to do that yet.

This has left the door open for him to move to another club soon, and Tuttomercatoweb insists Max Allegri likes the player.

The Juve manager will love to work with him, because of that, the report claims the Bianconeri are paying close attention to his contract development in Rome.

It also adds that the club considers him a replacement for Paulo Dybala, should the Argentine star leave.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is such a talented boy. Adding him to our current group will certainly strengthen our attack.

Allegri is experienced enough to know the players that will perform well on his side. If he thinks Zaniolo fits what he wants to do in Turin, we should buy the Azzurri star.

Roma will not want to sell their top talent to Juve, but they could be forced to do that if he rejects a new deal and insists on moving to Turin.