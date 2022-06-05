Juventus keeps alternative options alive in case they miss out on Di Maria

Juventus remains keen on adding Angel di Maria to their squad in this summer’s transfer window as he walks free from PSG.

The winger has remained one of the world’s finest attackers and he showed that in Argentina’s recent match against Italy, where he scored a stunning goal.

His time at top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG means he would arrive at Juve almost certainly ready to do a job for the club.

However, the Bianconeri are not putting all their eggs in one basket, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says even though they remain confident about their chances of signing Di Maria, they are still prepared to move for Filip Kostic, Nicolo Zaniolo or Domenico Berardi.

These players fit the bill, but Di Maria has more experience and an operation to bring him to the Allianz Stadium will cost significantly less.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one player we absolutely have to sign because the Argentinian will bring expertise and experience to our dressing room.

Max Allegri’s squad needs a player that has won several trophies in his career because he will easily inspire the others to step up their performance.