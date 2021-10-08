Juventus keeps an eye on Icardi who could leave PSG with Haaland tipped to join

Juventus remains in the market for attacking reinforcements and one name that has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in the last year is Mauro Icardi.

The Argentinian striker is an accomplished goalscorer in Serie A and remains one of the best players Juve could sign.

He has a contract until 2024 with PSG and the French club hasn’t shown the willingness to allow him to leave, but their next move in the transfer market could seal his fate.

Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says they want to sign Erling Haaland and that would automatically make it hard for Icardi to get playing time.

The striker is already struggling to start games for the star-studded Parisians following the arrival of Lionel Messi and he would ask to leave should Haaland be brought in.

Juve is best placed to sign the former Inter Milan striker even though they also want Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian will provide a better long-term value for the Bianconeri, but Icardi has the experience to hit the ground running immediately.

The report says the future of Alvaro Morata remains uncertain and this could mean the Bianconeri has no plans to extend his current loan deal for another year or to sign him permanently for 35m euros.