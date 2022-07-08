Juventus has not abandoned their pursuit of Presnel Kimpembe as they look to offload Matthijs de Ligt.

The PSG defender is one of the players on their shortlist to replace the Dutchman.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly are also on the list. Because the Senegalese star plays in Serie A, it seems Juve will focus on adding him to their squad.

However, everyone knows moving from Napoli to Juventus is one transfer that rarely happens, so the Bianconeri is open to other ideas.

Kimpembe is available for sale and Calciomercato reports that he is around the top of Juventus’ shortlist of potential De Ligt replacements.

They want to finalise the sale of the 22-year-old. They would then look to bring a replacement in swiftly.

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe has had a very successful career in the colours of PSG and the France national team.

The defender is also very experienced and he will bring so much quality to our defence if he makes the move.

Koulibaly probably remains the better option because of his Serie A experience, and Juve might favour a move for the AFCON winner.

However, either of these players will only join Juve if we sell De Ligt. At the moment, no club has met our demands, although we expect that to be sorted soon.